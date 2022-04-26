Cornerstone Building Brands (CNR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 3rd.
Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter. Cornerstone Building Brands had a return on equity of 28.72% and a net margin of 11.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS.
Shares of Cornerstone Building Brands stock opened at $24.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. Cornerstone Building Brands has a twelve month low of $13.49 and a twelve month high of $24.45.
Several research analysts recently commented on CNR shares. DA Davidson lowered Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.65 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James upgraded Cornerstone Building Brands to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Sidoti lowered Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.88.
Cornerstone Building Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and installs external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Windows, Siding, and Commercial.
