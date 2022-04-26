Cornerstone Building Brands (CNR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter. Cornerstone Building Brands had a return on equity of 28.72% and a net margin of 11.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS.

Shares of Cornerstone Building Brands stock opened at $24.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. Cornerstone Building Brands has a twelve month low of $13.49 and a twelve month high of $24.45.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNR. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,115,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,775,000 after acquiring an additional 217,700 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,526,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 395,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,900,000 after acquiring an additional 132,324 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 416,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,259,000 after acquiring an additional 113,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,035,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,054,000 after acquiring an additional 86,969 shares in the last quarter. 91.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on CNR shares. DA Davidson lowered Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.65 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James upgraded Cornerstone Building Brands to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Sidoti lowered Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.88.

Cornerstone Building Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and installs external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Windows, Siding, and Commercial.

