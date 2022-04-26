Corning (NYSE:GLW) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.540-$0.590 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.550. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.70 billion-$3.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.68 billion.Corning also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

GLW stock opened at $34.42 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.85. The stock has a market cap of $29.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Corning has a 1-year low of $33.21 and a 1-year high of $46.82.

Get Corning alerts:

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 13.53%. Corning’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Corning will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Corning’s payout ratio is presently 87.10%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GLW shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Corning from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Corning from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Corning from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Corning from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.27.

In other Corning news, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 12,529 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $454,050.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John Z. Zhang sold 13,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $559,573.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,039 shares of company stock valued at $1,090,340 in the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Corning by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,262 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 12,257 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Corning by 183.6% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 47,071 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 30,476 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Corning during the 4th quarter valued at $1,306,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Corning during the 4th quarter valued at $1,165,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Corning by 220.7% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,273 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 20,832 shares in the last quarter. 67.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Corning (Get Rating)

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.