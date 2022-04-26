Corning (NYSE:GLW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Corning had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:GLW opened at $36.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.95. Corning has a one year low of $33.21 and a one year high of $46.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Get Corning alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.10%.

In other news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 13,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $559,573.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 12,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $454,050.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 28,039 shares of company stock worth $1,090,340 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Corning by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 9,096 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in Corning by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Corning during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Corning by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Corning by 116.4% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,645 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the period. 67.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GLW. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Corning from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Corning from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Corning has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.27.

Corning Company Profile (Get Rating)

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.