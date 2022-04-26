Corning (NYSE:GLW) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 13.53%. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share.

GLW opened at $34.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $29.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.29 and a 200-day moving average of $37.85. Corning has a 52-week low of $33.21 and a 52-week high of $46.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 87.10%.

In related news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 13,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $559,573.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Robert P. France sold 2,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $76,715.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,039 shares of company stock valued at $1,090,340. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Corning during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Corning by 116.4% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,645 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Corning by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Bell Rock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Corning during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Corning by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Corning in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Corning from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.27.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

