Corning (NYSE:GLW) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.54-0.59 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.70-3.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.69 billion.Corning also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on GLW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Corning from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Corning in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley restated a hold rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Corning from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corning currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.27.

Get Corning alerts:

NYSE:GLW opened at $34.42 on Tuesday. Corning has a 52-week low of $33.21 and a 52-week high of $46.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $29.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.29 and its 200-day moving average is $37.85.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. Corning had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 13.53%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Corning’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Corning will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Corning’s payout ratio is 87.10%.

In related news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 13,320 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $559,573.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Robert P. France sold 2,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $76,715.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,050,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,039 shares of company stock valued at $1,090,340 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 116.4% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,645 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Corning by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in Corning by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Corning Company Profile (Get Rating)

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.