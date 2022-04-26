CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.980-$1.03 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.15 billion-$2.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.16 billion.CoStar Group also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.200-$0.210 EPS.

CoStar Group stock traded down $1.21 on Tuesday, reaching $59.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,669,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,581,721. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 11.78 and a current ratio of 11.77. The company has a market cap of $23.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.76 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.32. CoStar Group has a twelve month low of $49.00 and a twelve month high of $101.05.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.06. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 15.05%. The company had revenue of $506.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CoStar Group will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CSGP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on CoStar Group from $107.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CoStar Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. JMP Securities cut their price target on CoStar Group from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on CoStar Group from $110.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $78.78.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CoStar Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Cypress Capital Group acquired a new position in CoStar Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in CoStar Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in CoStar Group by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

