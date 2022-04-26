CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.200-$0.210 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $529 million-$534 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $529.86 million.CoStar Group also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.980-$1.03 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on CSGP. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $110.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of CoStar Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $110.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $78.78.

Shares of CoStar Group stock traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $59.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,669,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,581,721. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.32. CoStar Group has a one year low of $49.00 and a one year high of $101.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 11.77 and a quick ratio of 11.78. The stock has a market cap of $23.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.76 and a beta of 0.91.

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.06. CoStar Group had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $506.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CoStar Group will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in CoStar Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,079,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,461 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 692,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,768,000 after purchasing an additional 283,942 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 698,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,210,000 after purchasing an additional 8,955 shares during the period. 94.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

