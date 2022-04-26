Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) will report $0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Coty’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the lowest is ($0.01). The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Coty will report full year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.59. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Coty.
Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Coty had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS.
In other Coty news, Director Beatrice Ballini acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.87 per share, with a total value of $55,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bretten Gordon Von acquired 13,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.40 per share, with a total value of $100,003.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 37,692 shares of company stock worth $290,907 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COTY. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Coty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Coty in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coty in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coty in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.68% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE COTY traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.26. 6,709,477 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,536,479. The company has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 118.00 and a beta of 2.47. Coty has a one year low of $7.24 and a one year high of $11.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.75.
Coty Company Profile (Get Rating)
Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, Kim Kardashian West, and Tiffany & Co brands.
