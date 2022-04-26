Cowen Cuts Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Price Target to $85.00

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Cowen from $91.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.94% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on OTIS. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.92.

NYSE:OTIS opened at $74.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 0.94. Otis Worldwide has a 12 month low of $71.07 and a 12 month high of $92.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.03.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.71% and a negative return on equity of 39.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Otis Worldwide will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OTIS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $335,180,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 169.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,635,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916,030 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2,317.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,911,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,791,340 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,709,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,020,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372,775 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,053,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,210,000 after buying an additional 890,179 shares during the last quarter. 81.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

