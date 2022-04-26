Cowen Raises Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Price Target to $68.00

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Cowen from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.61% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.84.
NYSE KO traded down $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $65.63. 287,870 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,836,814. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Coca-Cola has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $67.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.51 billion, a PE ratio of 29.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.65.
In related news, insider Henrique Braun sold 9,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total value of $565,310.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 153,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $9,979,893.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,877,440.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 512,819 shares of company stock valued at $32,431,674 in the last three months. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth about $244,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,263,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,611,557,000 after purchasing an additional 951,106 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 11.6% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 182,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,541,000 after purchasing an additional 18,886 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth about $393,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 9.3% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 30,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares in the last quarter. 67.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Coca-Cola (Get Rating)
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
