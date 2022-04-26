Crane (NYSE:CR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The conglomerate reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. Crane had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 13.46%. The business had revenue of $801.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Crane updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.000-$7.400 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $7.00-7.40 EPS.
CR opened at $104.94 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.65. Crane has a 12 month low of $84.68 and a 12 month high of $114.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.64.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Crane from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Crane from $137.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Crane in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.00.
About Crane (Get Rating)
Crane Co, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The Aerospace & Electronics segment offers original equipment and aftermarket parts under the Hydro-Aire, ELDEC, Lear Romec, P.L.
