Crane (NYSE:CR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The conglomerate reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. Crane had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 13.46%. The business had revenue of $801.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Crane updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.000-$7.400 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $7.00-7.40 EPS.

CR opened at $104.94 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.65. Crane has a 12 month low of $84.68 and a 12 month high of $114.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Crane from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Crane from $137.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Crane in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Crane by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,501 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Crane by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 98,677 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,039,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Crane during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Crane by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,918 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Crane by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,296 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,489,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. 69.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crane Co, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The Aerospace & Electronics segment offers original equipment and aftermarket parts under the Hydro-Aire, ELDEC, Lear Romec, P.L.

