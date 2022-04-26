Crane (NYSE:CR) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.00-7.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.36. Crane also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.000-$7.400 EPS.

NYSE:CR traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $104.94. The stock had a trading volume of 237,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,987. Crane has a one year low of $84.68 and a one year high of $114.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.82 and its 200-day moving average is $102.56.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.13. Crane had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The firm had revenue of $770.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crane will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Crane from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Crane from $137.00 to $134.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crane from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Crane in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $121.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Crane by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,014,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $408,383,000 after purchasing an additional 45,612 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Crane by 11.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 338,658 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,281,000 after acquiring an additional 34,948 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Crane by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 268,155 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,279,000 after acquiring an additional 7,277 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Crane by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,355 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after acquiring an additional 6,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Crane by 43.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,128 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 5,837 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.73% of the company’s stock.

Crane Co, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The Aerospace & Electronics segment offers original equipment and aftermarket parts under the Hydro-Aire, ELDEC, Lear Romec, P.L.

