Credit Acceptance (CACC) to Release Earnings on Monday

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Credit Acceptance to post earnings of $13.30 per share for the quarter.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $14.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $14.75 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $463.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.23 million. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 51.63% and a return on equity of 38.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $10.75 EPS. On average, analysts expect Credit Acceptance to post $51 EPS for the current fiscal year and $51 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Credit Acceptance stock traded down $9.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $538.69. 232 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,736. The firm has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 39.04, a current ratio of 39.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $539.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $591.03. Credit Acceptance has a 1-year low of $378.96 and a 1-year high of $703.27.

Several research firms have commented on CACC. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Credit Acceptance from $411.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Credit Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $582.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Credit Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Credit Acceptance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $460.80.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CACC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 331.8% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $481,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 723 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,376,000. 66.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

