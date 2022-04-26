Credit Suisse Group Boosts Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Price Target to $68.00

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 3.12% from the company’s current price.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $58.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.22.
Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $65.94 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Coca-Cola has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $67.20.
In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 14,122 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total value of $831,079.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 25,406 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total transaction of $1,575,426.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 512,819 shares of company stock valued at $32,431,674 in the last three months. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 279,741,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,563,519,000 after acquiring an additional 9,884,447 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,597,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,101,102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,984,878 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,443,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,102,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035,444 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 5.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,747,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,662,738,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,269,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,976,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213,153 shares in the last quarter. 67.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
