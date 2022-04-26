Credit Suisse Group (CS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a negative return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 5.87%. On average, analysts expect Credit Suisse Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Credit Suisse Group alerts:

Shares of Credit Suisse Group stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.04. 202,931 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,896,181. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.20. Credit Suisse Group has a 52-week low of $6.85 and a 52-week high of $11.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The firm has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.10 and a beta of 1.40.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 11 to CHF 8 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a CHF 8.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.52.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 61,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 37,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,013,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,769,000 after acquiring an additional 5,770 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 33,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 8,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 38.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 9,581 shares during the last quarter. 13.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Credit Suisse Group (Get Rating)

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers wealth management solutions, including investment advice and discretionary asset management services; risk management solutions, such as managed investment products; and wealth planning, succession planning, and trust services.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.