Credit Suisse Group Lowers Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Price Target to $242.00

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $258.00 to $242.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.28% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Lennox International from $394.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Lennox International from $271.00 to $253.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Lennox International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on Lennox International from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Lennox International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lennox International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $293.57.

Shares of LII opened at $238.94 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $258.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $288.25. Lennox International has a 12-month low of $232.00 and a 12-month high of $356.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.88.

Lennox International ( NYSE:LII Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.37. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 192.84% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.60 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Lennox International will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP John D. Torres sold 2,013 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.04, for a total transaction of $525,473.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 9,298 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.86, for a total value of $2,499,860.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,311 shares of company stock worth $3,561,574 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LII. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Lennox International by 12.6% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 79,042 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,252,000 after acquiring an additional 8,842 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Lennox International by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,984 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. SWS Partners acquired a new position in shares of Lennox International in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,092,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Lennox International by 240.5% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 36,680 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,790,000 after purchasing an additional 25,907 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Lennox International by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 83,167 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. 64.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

