Credit Suisse Group Raises SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Price Target to $405.00

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $383.00 to $405.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.52% from the company’s current price.

SBAC has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $380.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $370.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $400.00 to $385.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $389.64.

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC opened at $359.94 on Tuesday. SBA Communications has a 52-week low of $281.45 and a 52-week high of $391.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $334.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $340.89. The stock has a market cap of $38.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 168.99 and a beta of 0.44.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.96). SBA Communications had a net margin of 10.29% and a negative return on equity of 4.72%. The firm had revenue of $619.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that SBA Communications will post 11.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.88, for a total value of $164,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 3,757 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $1,239,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,260 shares of company stock worth $1,404,992 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,895,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,849,667,000 after purchasing an additional 352,616 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,843,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,884,193,000 after purchasing an additional 245,174 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,048,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,185,871,000 after purchasing an additional 328,421 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,866,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,108,957,000 after purchasing an additional 12,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,539,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $987,759,000 after purchasing an additional 72,292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

