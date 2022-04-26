Credit Suisse Group Raises Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Price Target to €13.10

Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY – Get Rating) had its price target increased by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from €13.00 ($13.98) to €13.10 ($14.09) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on VIVHY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Vivendi from €15.00 ($16.13) to €14.00 ($15.05) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Vivendi in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Vivendi from €16.50 ($17.74) to €16.00 ($17.20) in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Vivendi from €38.00 ($40.86) to €13.40 ($14.41) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vivendi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.87.

Shares of VIVHY stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.48. The company had a trading volume of 45,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,382. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.99. Vivendi has a 52 week low of $10.42 and a 52 week high of $14.23.

Vivendi SE operates as a entertainment, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Prisma Media, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, Corporate, and New Initiative segments. The Canal+ Group segment publishes and distributes premium and thematic pay-TV and free-to-air channels; and produces, sells, and distributes movies and TV series.

