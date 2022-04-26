Crew Energy (CWEGF) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Crew Energy (OTCMKTS: CWEGF):

4/22/2022 – Crew Energy had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$6.50 to C$7.00.

4/22/2022 – Crew Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$6.00 to C$7.50.

4/18/2022 – Crew Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$6.00 to C$6.50.

4/14/2022 – Crew Energy had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$5.00 to C$5.75.

3/9/2022 – Crew Energy had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$4.50 to C$5.00.

3/9/2022 – Crew Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$5.00 to C$6.00.

3/9/2022 – Crew Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$5.00 to C$6.00.

Shares of CWEGF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.85. 84,841 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,788. Crew Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.74 and a twelve month high of $4.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.79.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. It primarily holds interests in Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch/Monias, Tower, and Attachie, areas located in the southwest, south, and west of Fort St.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Crew Energy Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crew Energy Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.