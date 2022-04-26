Crimson Wine Group (OTCMKTS:CWGL) versus BRC (NYSE:BRCC) Head to Head Contrast

Crimson Wine Group (OTCMKTS:CWGL – Get Rating) and BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Crimson Wine Group and BRC’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crimson Wine Group $68.92 million 2.62 $3.16 million $0.18 44.49 BRC $233.10 million 13.55 -$13.85 million N/A N/A

Crimson Wine Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BRC.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Crimson Wine Group and BRC, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crimson Wine Group 0 0 0 0 N/A BRC 0 5 2 0 2.29

BRC has a consensus target price of $20.50, indicating a potential upside of 26.15%. Given BRC’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BRC is more favorable than Crimson Wine Group.

Profitability

This table compares Crimson Wine Group and BRC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crimson Wine Group 6.09% 0.59% 0.51% BRC N/A N/A -4.91%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

19.1% of Crimson Wine Group shares are held by institutional investors. 28.8% of Crimson Wine Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Crimson Wine Group beats BRC on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Crimson Wine Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Crimson Wine Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of wines. It operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. The company sells wines through independent wine and spirit distributors in the United States; and independent importers and brokers internationally. It sells its products under the Pine Ridge Vineyards, Archery Summit, Chamisal Vineyards, Seghesio Family Vineyards, Double Canyon, Seven Hills Winery, and Malene Wines brand names. The company exports its products to 30 countries. The company was formerly known as Leucadia Cellars, Ltd. and changed its name to Crimson Wine Group, Ltd. in November 2007. Crimson Wine Group, Ltd. was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Napa, California.

BRC Company Profile (Get Rating)

BRC Inc., through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders. The company offers its products through convenience, grocery, drug, and mass merchandise stores; outdoor, do it yourself, and lifestyle retailers; and company operated and franchised Black Rifle Coffee retail coffee shop locations, as well as through e-commerce. BRC Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

