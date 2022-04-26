Critical Contrast: Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) versus Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA)

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) and Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Avinger and Paragon 28, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avinger 0 0 2 0 3.00 Paragon 28 0 0 6 0 3.00

Avinger presently has a consensus price target of $25.50, indicating a potential upside of 817.27%. Paragon 28 has a consensus price target of $25.83, indicating a potential upside of 36.04%. Given Avinger’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Avinger is more favorable than Paragon 28.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.1% of Avinger shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.8% of Paragon 28 shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Avinger shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Avinger and Paragon 28’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avinger -171.88% -117.96% -48.53% Paragon 28 N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Avinger and Paragon 28’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avinger $10.13 million 1.49 -$17.41 million ($4.66) -0.60 Paragon 28 $147.46 million 9.62 -$13.69 million N/A N/A

Paragon 28 has higher revenue and earnings than Avinger.

Summary

Paragon 28 beats Avinger on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Avinger Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avinger, Inc., a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and internationally. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures. The company's lumivascular products comprise Lightbox imaging consoles, as well as the Ocelot family of catheters, which are designed to allow physicians to penetrate a total blockage in an artery; and Pantheris, an image-guided atherectomy device that allows physicians to precisely remove arterial plaque in PAD patients. In addition, its first-generation chronic total occlusion (CTO)-crossing catheters, Wildcat and Kittycat 2, which employs a proprietary design that uses a rotational spinning technique allowing the physician to switch between passive and active modes when navigating across a CTO. Further, the company develops IMAGE-BTK for the treatment of PAD lesions below-the-knee. It markets and sells its products to interventional cardiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional radiologists. Avinger, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Paragon 28 Company Profile (Get Rating)

Paragon 28, Inc. designs, develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems. The company also provides precision guide technology for various procedures consisting of fusion, a procedure to address bunion deformities that fuses two bones on the big toe; first tarsometatarsal arthrodesis; and metatarsal osteotomy for bunion correction, medial column beaming for charcot foot reconstruction, ankle fusion plating, and NC joint arthrodesis. In addition, it offers monster, mini monster, and joust beaming screw systems for use in bone reconstruction, osteotomy, arthrodesis, joint fusion, ligament fixation, fracture repair, and fracture fixation; and APEX 3D total ankle replacement systems; total talus spacers to replace the talus and bone in the ankle that connects the leg and foot. Further, the company provides bunion or hallux valgus correction systems, including nail systems phantom intramedullary nail systems for the treatment of severe hallux valgus; and various orthobiologics comprising bone wedges, grafts, demineralized bone matrices, bone void fillers, synthetic materials, amniotic products, and a biocompatible collagen matrix, as well as PRESERVE bone graft systems for homologous application. Additionally, it offers soft tissue fixation systems, titanium sprayed polyetheretherketone implants, nitinol staple systems, stabilization systems, and curved instruments. The company serves hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers through a network of sales representatives and stocking distributors. Paragon 28, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

