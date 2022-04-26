Critical Contrast: Vistra (NYSE:VST) versus Southern (NYSE:SO)

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) and Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) are both large-cap utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

Get Vistra alerts:

This table compares Vistra and Southern’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vistra -10.55% -20.42% -4.44% Southern 10.42% 11.02% 2.86%

92.5% of Vistra shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.2% of Southern shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Vistra shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Southern shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vistra and Southern’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vistra $12.08 billion 0.91 -$1.27 billion ($2.68) -9.33 Southern $23.11 billion 3.44 $2.41 billion $2.26 33.17

Southern has higher revenue and earnings than Vistra. Vistra is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Southern, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Vistra has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Southern has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Vistra pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Southern pays an annual dividend of $2.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Vistra pays out -25.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Southern pays out 116.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Vistra has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years and Southern has increased its dividend for 22 consecutive years. Southern is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Vistra and Southern, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vistra 0 0 6 0 3.00 Southern 2 5 4 0 2.18

Vistra currently has a consensus target price of $24.60, indicating a potential downside of 1.64%. Southern has a consensus target price of $73.44, indicating a potential downside of 2.03%. Given Vistra’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Vistra is more favorable than Southern.

Summary

Southern beats Vistra on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vistra Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia. The company is also involved in the electricity generation, wholesale energy purchases and sales, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities. It serves approximately 4.3 million customers with a generation capacity of approximately 38,700 megawatts with a portfolio of natural gas, nuclear, coal, solar, and battery energy storage facilities. The company was formerly known as Vistra Energy Corp. and changed its name to Vistra Corp. in July 2020. Vistra Corp. was founded in 1882 and is based in Irving, Texas.

Southern Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations. In addition, it owns and/or operates 30 hydroelectric generating stations, 24 fossil fuel generating stations, three nuclear generating stations, 13 combined cycle/cogeneration stations, 45 solar facilities, 15 wind facilities, one fuel cell facility, and four battery storage facility; and constructs, operates, and maintains 76,289 miles of natural gas pipelines and 14 storage facilities with total capacity of 157 Bcf to provide natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company serves approximately 8.7 million electric and gas utility customers. Further, the company offers digital wireless communications and fiber optics services. The Southern Company was incorporated in 1945 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.