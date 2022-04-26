Critical Review: Lomiko Metals (OTC:LMRMF) vs. First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF)

Lomiko Metals (OTC:LMRMF – Get Rating) and First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Lomiko Metals and First Quantum Minerals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lomiko Metals 0 0 1 0 3.00 First Quantum Minerals 1 5 11 0 2.59

Lomiko Metals currently has a consensus target price of $0.31, suggesting a potential upside of 453.57%. First Quantum Minerals has a consensus target price of $40.47, suggesting a potential upside of 45.68%. Given Lomiko Metals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Lomiko Metals is more favorable than First Quantum Minerals.

Risk and Volatility

Lomiko Metals has a beta of 2.82, indicating that its share price is 182% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Quantum Minerals has a beta of 2, indicating that its share price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lomiko Metals and First Quantum Minerals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lomiko Metals N/A N/A -$1.36 million ($0.01) -5.60 First Quantum Minerals $7.21 billion 2.66 $832.00 million $1.21 22.96

First Quantum Minerals has higher revenue and earnings than Lomiko Metals. Lomiko Metals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Quantum Minerals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Lomiko Metals and First Quantum Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lomiko Metals N/A -44.32% -42.97% First Quantum Minerals 11.26% 7.26% 3.15%

Summary

First Quantum Minerals beats Lomiko Metals on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lomiko Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lomiko Metals Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. It explores for graphite deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in La Loutre graphite property located in southern Quebec. It also engages in the manufacture and sale of power supply products. In addition, the company holds a right to acquire 70% interest in the Bourier project that consists of 203 claims covering an area of approximately 10,252.20 hectares in Quebec. The company was formerly known as Lomiko Resources Inc. and changed its name to Lomiko Metals Inc. in October 2008. Lomiko Metals Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Surrey, Canada.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey. It also holds an 80% interest in the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; and a 90% interest in the Cobre Panama project located in Panama. In addition, the company has interests in copper, gold, and molybdenum projects at various stages of development located in Argentina, Peru, and Zambia. The company was formerly known as First Quantum Ventures Ltd. and changed its name to First Quantum Minerals Ltd. in July 1996. First Quantum Minerals Ltd. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

