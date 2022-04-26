Critical Survey: Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) vs. Integer (NYSE:ITGR)

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) and Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Integer alerts:

99.6% of Integer shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.3% of Sunworks shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Integer shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Sunworks shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Integer has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sunworks has a beta of 1.53, indicating that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Integer and Sunworks, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Integer 0 0 2 0 3.00 Sunworks 0 1 1 0 2.50

Integer currently has a consensus price target of $107.00, suggesting a potential upside of 28.78%. Sunworks has a consensus price target of $6.75, suggesting a potential upside of 268.85%. Given Sunworks’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sunworks is more favorable than Integer.

Profitability

This table compares Integer and Sunworks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Integer 7.93% 10.27% 5.63% Sunworks -26.32% -35.41% -26.11%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Integer and Sunworks’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Integer $1.22 billion 2.25 $96.81 million $2.91 28.55 Sunworks $101.15 million 0.53 -$26.63 million ($0.97) -1.89

Integer has higher revenue and earnings than Sunworks. Sunworks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Integer, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Integer beats Sunworks on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Integer Company Profile (Get Rating)

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures. It also provides cardiac rhythm management products, including implantable pacemakers, implantable cardioverter defibrillators, insertable cardiac monitors, implantable cardiac pacing and defibrillation leads, and heart failure therapies; neuromodulation products, such as implantable spinal cord stimulators; and non-rechargeable batteries, feedthroughs, device enclosures, machined components, and lead components and sub-assemblies. In addition, the company offers rechargeable batteries and chargers; and arthroscopic, laparoscopic, and general surgery devices and components, such as harmonic scalpels, shaver blades, burr shavers, radio frequency probes, biopsy probes, trocars, electrocautery components, wound dressings, GERD treatment components, and phacoemulsification needles. Further, it provides orthopedic products that include instruments used in hip, knee, and spine surgeries, as well as reamers and chisels. Additionally, the company offers customized battery power and power management systems, and battery solutions for the energy, military, and environmental markets. Furthermore, the company provides medical technologies. It serves multi-national original equipment manufacturers and their affiliated subsidiaries in the cardiac, neuromodulation, orthopedics, vascular, and advanced surgical and portable medical markets. Integer Holdings Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Sunworks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sunworks, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides photovoltaic and battery based power and storage systems for the agricultural, commercial, industrial, public works, and residential markets in the United States. It also designs, finances, integrates, installs, and manages systems ranging in size from 2 kilowatt for residential projects to multi megawatt systems for larger commercial and public works projects. The company was formerly known as Solar3D, Inc. and changed its name to Sunworks, Inc. in March 2016. Sunworks, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Provo, Utah.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.