Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $743.63 Million

Analysts expect Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) to post $743.63 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Cross Country Healthcare’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $744.80 million and the lowest is $742.27 million. Cross Country Healthcare posted sales of $329.24 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 125.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare will report full year sales of $2.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $2.44 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $2.20 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cross Country Healthcare.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 52.08%. The firm had revenue of $640.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 197.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CCRN shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $33.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.14.

In other news, General Counsel Susan E. Ball sold 17,458 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $361,729.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO William J. Burns sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $205,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,598,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $155,417,000 after buying an additional 64,390 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 138.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,332,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,536,000 after buying an additional 1,353,750 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,774,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,687,000 after buying an additional 34,574 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 675,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,338,000 after buying an additional 66,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 615,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,076,000 after buying an additional 5,062 shares during the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CCRN opened at $20.45 on Tuesday. Cross Country Healthcare has a twelve month low of $13.24 and a twelve month high of $30.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market cap of $778.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.82.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, local nurses, and allied staffing; staffing solutions for registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and clinical and non-clinical professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, RPO, and consulting services.

