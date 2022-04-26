Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $143.08.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CCK. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Crown from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Crown from $143.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Crown from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Crown from $138.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

CCK stock traded down $6.99 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.62. 38,714 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,194,514. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Crown has a 52 week low of $95.27 and a 52 week high of $130.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $122.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.09.

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.19. Crown had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a positive return on equity of 37.44%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Crown will post 8.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Crown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Crown’s payout ratio is presently -18.97%.

In other news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 5,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $686,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John W. Conway sold 336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total value of $41,509.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,706 shares of company stock worth $1,684,110. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCK. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Crown in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Crown during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Crown during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Crown during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Crown by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. 88.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

