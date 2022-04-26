Crown (NYSE:CCK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.19, RTT News reports. Crown had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a positive return on equity of 37.44%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

CCK traded down $2.75 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $116.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,172,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,194,514. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a PE ratio of -25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.09. Crown has a 12-month low of $95.27 and a 12-month high of $130.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $122.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Crown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Crown’s payout ratio is -18.97%.

In other Crown news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 2,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total value of $254,135.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director John W. Conway sold 336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total transaction of $41,509.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,706 shares of company stock worth $1,684,110. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCK. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Crown by 625.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 950,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,184,000 after buying an additional 819,739 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Crown by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 753,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,046,000 after buying an additional 165,068 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Crown during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,957,000. Allstate Corp lifted its stake in shares of Crown by 317.2% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 19,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after buying an additional 14,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $540,000. Institutional investors own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Crown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Crown from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Crown from $136.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Crown from $138.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.08.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

