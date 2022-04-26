Crown (NYSE:CCK) Issues Earnings Results

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The industrial products company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.19, RTT News reports. Crown had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a positive return on equity of 37.44%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis.

CCK stock traded down $2.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $116.61. 1,172,837 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,194,514. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.76. Crown has a 1-year low of $95.27 and a 1-year high of $130.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Crown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -18.97%.

CCK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Crown from $138.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Crown from $136.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Crown from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Crown from $132.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.08.

In other news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 5,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $686,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John W. Conway sold 336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total transaction of $41,509.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,706 shares of company stock worth $1,684,110 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crown during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Crown in the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown in the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. 88.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

