Crown (NYSE:CCK) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.00-8.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.14. Crown also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.000-$8.200 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Crown in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Crown from a b+ rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Crown from $143.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Crown from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Crown from $138.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $143.08.

Get Crown alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CCK traded down $2.75 during trading on Monday, hitting $116.61. 1,172,837 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,194,514. The company has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a PE ratio of -25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $122.95 and a 200 day moving average of $113.76. Crown has a 52-week low of $95.27 and a 52-week high of $130.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Crown had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a positive return on equity of 37.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Crown will post 8.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Crown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is currently -18.97%.

In other news, Director John W. Conway sold 336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total transaction of $41,509.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 2,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total transaction of $254,135.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,706 shares of company stock worth $1,684,110 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCK. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Crown by 625.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 950,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,184,000 after purchasing an additional 819,739 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Crown by 28.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 753,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,046,000 after purchasing an additional 165,068 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Crown during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,957,000. Allstate Corp increased its stake in shares of Crown by 317.2% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 19,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 14,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $540,000. 88.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Company Profile (Get Rating)

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.