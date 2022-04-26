Crown (NYSE:CCK) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.00-2.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.06. Crown also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.000-$8.200 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Crown from a b+ rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crown from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Crown from $143.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Crown from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Crown from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $143.08.

NYSE:CCK traded down $2.75 on Monday, hitting $116.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,172,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,194,514. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.09. Crown has a 1 year low of $95.27 and a 1 year high of $130.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.76.

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.19. Crown had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a positive return on equity of 37.44%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Crown will post 8.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Crown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -18.97%.

In related news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 5,717 shares of Crown stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $686,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Conway sold 336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total transaction of $41,509.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,706 shares of company stock valued at $1,684,110. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crown in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Crown by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in Crown during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Crown in the 4th quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Crown in the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. 88.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

