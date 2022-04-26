Crown (NYSE:CCK) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.00-8.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.14. Crown also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.000-$8.200 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Crown from a b+ rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on Crown from $143.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Crown from $132.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Crown from $138.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Crown from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $110.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $143.08.

CCK traded down $2.75 during trading on Monday, hitting $116.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,172,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,194,514. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $122.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Crown has a 12 month low of $95.27 and a 12 month high of $130.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.09.

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Crown had a positive return on equity of 37.44% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Crown will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Crown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Crown’s payout ratio is -18.97%.

In related news, Director John W. Conway sold 336 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total transaction of $41,509.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 5,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $686,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,706 shares of company stock worth $1,684,110. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crown in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Crown by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Crown in the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. 88.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

