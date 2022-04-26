Crown (NYSE:CCK) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.00-2.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.06. Crown also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.000-$8.200 EPS.

Shares of CCK traded down $2.75 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $116.61. 1,172,837 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,194,514. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Crown has a twelve month low of $95.27 and a twelve month high of $130.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.76.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Crown had a positive return on equity of 37.44% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. Crown’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Crown will post 8.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Crown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Crown’s payout ratio is presently -18.97%.

CCK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Crown from $143.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Crown from $132.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Crown from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Crown from $136.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Crown from $138.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $143.08.

In other news, Director John W. Conway sold 336 shares of Crown stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total transaction of $41,509.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 2,030 shares of Crown stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total value of $254,135.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,706 shares of company stock valued at $1,684,110 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crown in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Crown by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Crown in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,000. 88.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

