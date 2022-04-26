CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Receives $38.91 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-four ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and sixteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.91.

CSX has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Securities cut shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of CSX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of CSX from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSX opened at $34.64 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.46. The stock has a market cap of $75.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.23. CSX has a fifty-two week low of $29.49 and a fifty-two week high of $38.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.46.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. CSX had a net margin of 29.98% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CSX will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 22.73%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

