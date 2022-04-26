CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and sixteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.91.

CSX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on CSX from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Stephens decreased their price target on CSX from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James decreased their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on CSX from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in CSX during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. American National Bank lifted its stake in CSX by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

CSX stock opened at $34.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. CSX has a 52 week low of $29.49 and a 52 week high of $38.63. The company has a market capitalization of $75.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.46.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. CSX had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 29.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that CSX will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

