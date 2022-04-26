CSX (CSX) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

CSX (NASDAQ: CSX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 4/22/2022 – CSX had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $39.00 to $41.00.
- 4/21/2022 – CSX had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $44.00 to $45.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.
- 4/21/2022 – CSX had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $44.00 to $45.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.
- 4/21/2022 – CSX was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 4/18/2022 – CSX had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $40.00 to $39.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/18/2022 – CSX was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $41.00.
- 4/7/2022 – CSX had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $45.00 to $44.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.
- 4/7/2022 – CSX had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $45.00 to $44.00.
- 3/31/2022 – CSX is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 3/17/2022 – CSX was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $39.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $37.00.
- 3/5/2022 – CSX was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 2/25/2022 – CSX was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
Shares of CSX stock opened at $34.64 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.46. CSX Co. has a one year low of $29.49 and a one year high of $38.63. The firm has a market cap of $75.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.23.
CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. CSX had a net margin of 29.98% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FCA Corp TX increased its position in shares of CSX by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 138,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of CSX by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 42,841 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of CSX by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 195,676 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,357,000 after buying an additional 4,069 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of CSX by 89.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 80,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after buying an additional 38,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of CSX by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 42,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 11,131 shares during the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.
