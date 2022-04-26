CSX (CSX) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

CSX (NASDAQ: CSX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/22/2022 – CSX had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $39.00 to $41.00.

4/21/2022 – CSX had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $44.00 to $45.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

4/21/2022 – CSX had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $44.00 to $45.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

4/21/2022 – CSX was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/18/2022 – CSX had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $40.00 to $39.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/18/2022 – CSX was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $41.00.

4/7/2022 – CSX had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $45.00 to $44.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

4/7/2022 – CSX had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $45.00 to $44.00.

3/31/2022 – CSX is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/17/2022 – CSX was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $39.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $37.00.

3/5/2022 – CSX was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/25/2022 – CSX was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $34.64 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.46. CSX Co. has a one year low of $29.49 and a one year high of $38.63. The firm has a market cap of $75.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.23.

Get CSX Co alerts:

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. CSX had a net margin of 29.98% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FCA Corp TX increased its position in shares of CSX by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 138,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of CSX by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 42,841 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of CSX by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 195,676 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,357,000 after buying an additional 4,069 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of CSX by 89.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 80,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after buying an additional 38,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of CSX by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 42,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 11,131 shares during the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.