CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 28th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0699 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th.
TSE CRT.UN opened at C$18.01 on Tuesday. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$16.02 and a 12-month high of C$18.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.20 billion and a PE ratio of 20.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$17.63 and its 200-day moving average is C$17.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.87.
