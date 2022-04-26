CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 28th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0699 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th.

TSE CRT.UN opened at C$18.01 on Tuesday. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$16.02 and a 12-month high of C$18.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.20 billion and a PE ratio of 20.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$17.63 and its 200-day moving average is C$17.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.87.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 325 properties totaling approximately 26 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of retail properties located across Canada.

