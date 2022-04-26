Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Culp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.09. Culp posted earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Culp will report full-year earnings of $0.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.32. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.78. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Culp.

Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The textile maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $80.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.76 million. Culp had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 3.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CULP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Culp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Culp in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of CULP stock traded down $0.78 on Tuesday, hitting $6.82. 178,697 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,897. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.33 million, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.08. Culp has a fifty-two week low of $6.81 and a fifty-two week high of $17.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.92 and a 200 day moving average of $9.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. Culp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 131.43%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Culp by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,498 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Culp by 1.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 78,525 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Culp by 14.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,711 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Culp by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,713 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Culp by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,429 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. 71.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for use in the production of bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, foundations, and top of bed components.

