Cummins (CMI) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Cummins to post earnings of $3.62 per share for the quarter.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 8.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.36 EPS. On average, analysts expect Cummins to post $17 EPS for the current fiscal year and $20 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Cummins stock opened at $196.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $27.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.04. Cummins has a 1 year low of $189.50 and a 1 year high of $273.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $203.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Cummins’s payout ratio is 39.75%.

In related news, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 37,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.09, for a total value of $7,767,945.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jill E. Cook sold 3,136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.04, for a total transaction of $646,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,348 shares of company stock valued at $9,180,117 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cummins by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in Cummins by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,000. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group lowered shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $260.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Cummins from $256.00 to $233.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $204.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $259.33.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

