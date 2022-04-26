Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Given New $32.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 74.96% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $44.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.61.

Cushman & Wakefield stock opened at $18.29 on Tuesday. Cushman & Wakefield has a twelve month low of $15.97 and a twelve month high of $23.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.27. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Cushman & Wakefield ( NYSE:CWK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.18. Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cushman & Wakefield will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Cushman & Wakefield news, President Andrew R. Mcdonald sold 13,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.63, for a total value of $291,529.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman W Brett White sold 186,304 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total value of $4,087,509.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 357,259 shares of company stock worth $7,647,890 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 32.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 75,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 18,301 shares in the last quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,071,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,611,000. AXA S.A. grew its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 173.5% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 192,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,588,000 after buying an additional 122,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in Cushman & Wakefield in the third quarter worth about $235,000. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

