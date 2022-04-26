Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $55.90 Million

Brokerages predict that Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) will report $55.90 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Cutera’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $56.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $55.40 million. Cutera posted sales of $49.67 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cutera will report full year sales of $262.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $258.40 million to $266.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $298.95 million, with estimates ranging from $283.30 million to $314.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cutera.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $65.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.78 million. Cutera had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 0.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on CUTR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cutera in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Cutera from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

In related news, CEO David H. Mowry acquired 2,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.81 per share, for a total transaction of $100,106.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUTR. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its position in Cutera by 96.6% in the 4th quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 1,740 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cutera during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cutera during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Cutera in the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in Cutera by 171.7% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,377 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ CUTR opened at $65.80 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.02. Cutera has a 12-month low of $28.14 and a 12-month high of $74.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 940.13 and a beta of 1.73.

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers Secret PRO, a device that utilizes fractional CO2 for skin resurfacing and radio frequency (RF) microneedling for deep dermal remodeling; truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; excel V+, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform; truSculpt iD, for the non-surgical body sculpting market; and Secret RF, a fractional RF microneedling system for tissue coagulation and hemostasis.

