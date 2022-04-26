CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th.
NASDAQ CVBF traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $23.99. 905,269 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 975,751. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 0.40. CVB Financial has a 52-week low of $18.72 and a 52-week high of $24.37.
In other CVB Financial news, CAO Francene Lapoint sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total value of $116,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVB Financial in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CVB Financial in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 108.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVB Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 10,290.0% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 6,174 shares during the last quarter. 71.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CVB Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)
CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.
