CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th.

NASDAQ CVBF traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $23.99. 905,269 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 975,751. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 0.40. CVB Financial has a 52-week low of $18.72 and a 52-week high of $24.37.

CVB Financial ( NASDAQ:CVBF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $124.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.00 million. CVB Financial had a net margin of 40.95% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that CVB Financial will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CVB Financial news, CAO Francene Lapoint sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total value of $116,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVB Financial in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CVB Financial in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 108.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVB Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 10,290.0% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 6,174 shares during the last quarter. 71.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

