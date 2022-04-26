CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX) Announces Earnings Results

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CVRx updated its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
CVRX opened at $4.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.49. CVRx has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $29.00.
A number of analysts have issued reports on CVRX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on CVRx from $30.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on CVRx from $30.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CVRx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.37.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CVRx by 117.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CVRx by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVRx by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 51,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 4,246 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of CVRx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of CVRx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.60% of the company’s stock.
CVRx Company Profile (Get Rating)
CVRx, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing neuromodulation solutions for patients with cardiovascular diseases. It offers Barostim, a neuromodulation device indicated to improve symptoms for patients with heart failure (HF) with reduced ejection fraction or systolic HF.
