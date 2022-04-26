CVS Group (OTCMKTS:CVSGF) Raised to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

CVS Group (OTCMKTS:CVSGF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS:CVSGF opened at $22.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.03. CVS Group has a 1-year low of $21.49 and a 1-year high of $22.97.
About CVS Group (Get Rating)
