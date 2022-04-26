Cypress Environmental Partners (NYSE:CELP) and Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Critical Review

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Rating) and Cypress Environmental Partners (NYSE:CELP – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Liquidity Services alerts:

68.2% of Liquidity Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.4% of Cypress Environmental Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.9% of Liquidity Services shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Liquidity Services and Cypress Environmental Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liquidity Services 0 0 1 0 3.00 Cypress Environmental Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A

Liquidity Services currently has a consensus target price of $31.50, indicating a potential upside of 94.81%. Given Liquidity Services’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Liquidity Services is more favorable than Cypress Environmental Partners.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Liquidity Services and Cypress Environmental Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liquidity Services $257.53 million 2.23 $50.95 million $1.42 11.39 Cypress Environmental Partners $117.32 million 0.04 -$1.41 million ($1.19) -0.35

Liquidity Services has higher revenue and earnings than Cypress Environmental Partners. Cypress Environmental Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Liquidity Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Liquidity Services and Cypress Environmental Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liquidity Services 18.64% 25.31% 12.56% Cypress Environmental Partners -6.52% N/A -6.75%

Volatility and Risk

Liquidity Services has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cypress Environmental Partners has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Liquidity Services beats Cypress Environmental Partners on 13 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Liquidity Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Liquidity Services, Inc. provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services. It operates through four segments: Retail Supply Chain Group, Capital Assets Group, GovDeals, and Machinio. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination. It also provides marketplace for corporations located in the North America, Europe, Australia, Asia, and Africa to sell manufacturing surplus, salvage capital assets, and scrap material, as well as offers a suite of services, including surplus management, asset valuation, asset sales, marketing, returns management, asset recovery, and ecommerce services. In addition, the company operates a global search engine platform for listing used equipment for sale in the construction, machine tool, transportation, printing, and agriculture sectors. It offers products from industry verticals, such as consumer electronics, general merchandise, apparel, scientific equipment, aerospace parts and equipment, technology hardware, real estate, energy equipment, industrial capital assets, heavy equipment, fleet and transportation equipment, and specialty equipment. Liquidity Services, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

Cypress Environmental Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. provides independent inspection, integrity, and support services in North America. The company operates in three segments: Inspection Services, Pipeline & Process Services (PPS), and Environmental Services. The Inspection Services segment offers inspection and integrity services on various infrastructure assets, including midstream pipelines, gathering systems, and distribution systems. This segment also provides various services, such as nondestructive examination, in-line inspection support, pig tracking, survey, data gathering, and supervision of third-party contractors. The PPS segment offers hydrostatic testing, chemical cleaning, water transfer and recycling, pumping, pigging, flushing, filling, dehydration, caliper runs, in-line inspection tool run support, nitrogen purging, and drying services, as well as test documentation and records retention services. The Environmental Services segment owns and operates 9 water treatment facilities with ten environmental protection agency class II injection wells in the Bakken shale region of the Williston Basin in North Dakota. This segment offers treatment, recovery, separation, and disposal of waste byproducts generated during the lifecycle of an oil and natural gas well to protect the environment and drinking water. The company serves owners and operators of pipelines and other infrastructure, public utility or local distribution, pipeline construction, oil and natural gas exploration and production, and trucking companies, as well as third-party purchasers of residual oil. Cypress Environmental Partners GP, LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Cypress Energy Partners, L.P. and changed its name to Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. in March 2020. Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. is a subsidiary of Cypress Energy Holdings, LLC.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidity Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidity Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.