Cytosorbents (CTSO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.08). Cytosorbents had a negative return on equity of 34.49% and a negative net margin of 56.90%. The company had revenue of $10.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 million. On average, analysts expect Cytosorbents to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of CTSO stock opened at $2.58 on Tuesday. Cytosorbents has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $9.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 0.24.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on CTSO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cytosorbents in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Cytosorbents from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cytosorbents currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.
Cytosorbents Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cytosorbents Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine filter for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention and treatment of perioperative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery, and maintaining or enhancing the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cytosorbents (CTSO)
- Synchrony Financial Stock is Ready to Slingshot Back Up
- Why These 3 Stocks Matter Most in the Dow
- Cisco Systems Stock Bestows Another Buy the Dip Opportunity
- 3 Stocks Near 52-Week Highs That Still Look Cheap
- Is Cleveland-Cliffs Stock a Safe Bet After Earnings?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Cytosorbents Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytosorbents and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.