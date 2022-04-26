Cytosorbents (CTSO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.08). Cytosorbents had a negative return on equity of 34.49% and a negative net margin of 56.90%. The company had revenue of $10.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 million. On average, analysts expect Cytosorbents to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CTSO stock opened at $2.58 on Tuesday. Cytosorbents has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $9.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 0.24.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSO. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cytosorbents by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,631,210 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,024,000 after purchasing an additional 72,418 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Cytosorbents by 364.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,386 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 56,784 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cytosorbents during the 2nd quarter valued at $394,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Cytosorbents during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cytosorbents by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 130,165 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 43,115 shares in the last quarter. 44.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CTSO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cytosorbents in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Cytosorbents from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cytosorbents currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Cytosorbents Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cytosorbents Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine filter for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention and treatment of perioperative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery, and maintaining or enhancing the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant.

