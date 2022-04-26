D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 26th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.225 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%.

D.R. Horton has increased its dividend by an average of 16.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years. D.R. Horton has a dividend payout ratio of 5.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect D.R. Horton to earn $16.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.4%.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $74.19 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.82. D.R. Horton has a fifty-two week low of $68.79 and a fifty-two week high of $110.45. The firm has a market cap of $26.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 30.88%. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. Analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton will post 15.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total value of $354,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.63, for a total transaction of $92,710.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,545 shares of company stock valued at $482,980 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DHI. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,528 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth $261,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,377 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DHI shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Citigroup decreased their price target on D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $82.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.68.

D.R. Horton Company Profile (Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.