D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Issues Earnings Results

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The construction company reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.66, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 15.66%. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. D.R. Horton updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of DHI opened at $74.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.29 billion, a PE ratio of 5.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.82. D.R. Horton has a 12 month low of $68.79 and a 12 month high of $110.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.22%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.68.

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.63, for a total transaction of $92,710.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total value of $36,149.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,545 shares of company stock valued at $482,980 in the last 90 days. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,528 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth $261,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in D.R. Horton by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in D.R. Horton by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,377 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

