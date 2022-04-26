DA Davidson Comments on BCB Bancorp, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BCBP)

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BCB Bancorp in a research report issued on Monday, April 25th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther expects that the bank will earn $0.53 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for BCB Bancorp’s FY2023 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

BCBP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com lowered BCB Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised BCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

BCB Bancorp stock opened at $20.28 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $344.46 million, a P/E ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.52. BCB Bancorp has a twelve month low of $12.89 and a twelve month high of $20.39.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.06. BCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.55% and a net margin of 31.32%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCBP. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BCB Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in BCB Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in BCB Bancorp by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,143 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in BCB Bancorp by 119.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,510 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BCB Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. 32.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. BCB Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 30.62%.

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including savings and club accounts, interest and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

