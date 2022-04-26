DA Davidson Cuts PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target to $144.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at DA Davidson from $166.00 to $144.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s price objective points to a potential upside of 69.99% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PYPL. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on PayPal from $190.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on PayPal from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on PayPal from $280.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. BTIG Research lowered PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on PayPal from $200.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $3.07 on Tuesday, hitting $84.71. 92,035 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,209,303. PayPal has a 12 month low of $84.42 and a 12 month high of $310.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 16.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that PayPal will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total transaction of $4,100,164.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.34, for a total value of $527,823.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 24,894 shares of company stock worth $2,965,405. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 1.5% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 1.6% during the third quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Cpwm LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 1.4% during the third quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 1.7% during the third quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PayPal by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,961 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

