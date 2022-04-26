DA Davidson Trims Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Target Price to $74.00

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at DA Davidson from $94.00 to $74.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 35.31% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Q2 from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Q2 from $105.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Q2 from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Q2 from $135.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Q2 from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.50.

Get Q2 alerts:

QTWO stock opened at $54.69 on Tuesday. Q2 has a fifty-two week low of $51.45 and a fifty-two week high of $108.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.35 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.45.

Q2 ( NYSE:QTWO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.07. Q2 had a negative net margin of 22.61% and a negative return on equity of 6.22%. The business had revenue of $131.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Q2 will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Q2 news, CFO David J. Mehok sold 1,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total transaction of $70,241.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 53,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total transaction of $3,169,458.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,954 shares of company stock worth $4,840,915. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Richelieu Gestion PLC bought a new stake in shares of Q2 in the first quarter worth $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Q2 by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Q2 in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Q2 in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Q2 by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter.

About Q2 (Get Rating)

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Consumer Banking, a browser-based digital banking solution and comprehensive financial institution branded digital banking capabilities; Q2 Small Business and Commercial, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.